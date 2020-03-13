AP Exclusive: Visits to federal inmates halted over virus

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo prisoners stand outside of the federal correctional institution in Englewood, Colo. Inmates at all 122 federal correctional facilities across the country will no longer be allowed visits from family, friends or attorneys for the next 30 days, in response to the threat of the coronavirus, officials told The Associated Press on Friday, March 13. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)