Sri Lankan Parliament dissolved, elections set for April

FILE - In a Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa greets speaker Karu Jayasuriya upon his arrival at the parliamentary complex to address the ceremonial inauguration of the session in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's president has dissolved Parliament ahead of schedule and set elections for April in which he aims to secure a strong majority that will enable him to push for constitutional changes to increase the presidential powers. The dissolution Monday night, March 2, 2020 comes six months before the parliamentary term officially ends. The decree signed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says elections will be held on April 25.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)