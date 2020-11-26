Thailand approved transfer of 3 Iranians as Australian freed

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2012, file photo, an Iranian bomb suspect Mohammad Kharzei, right, listens to a Thai police officer as he is taken to verify the house where he and other Iranian compatriots rented in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai officials say they have approved the transfer back to Tehran of three Iranians who were involved in a botched 2012 bomb plot. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)