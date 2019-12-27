Ari Behn, Spacey accuser and ex of Norwegian princess, dies

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Ari Behn is interviewed during the Celebrity Gala 2016 and Wenche Foss' honorary award at Chat Noir in Oslo. Scandinavian author Ari Behn — the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise and among the people who had accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct — died this week, his manager said. He was 47. Behn died by suicide Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at his home in Norway, his manager told the Norwegian news service NTB. (Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB Scanpix via AP)