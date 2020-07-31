Carjacking suspect charged in shooting of 3 Chicago officers

Police officers gather outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center's emergency room after a shooting at the 25th District police station on the northwest side, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Authorities say a carjacking suspect being led into the Chicago police station shot three officers who returned fire and shot him. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says the shooting happened Thursday morning as the officers were leading the suspect from a police vehicle in to a station house on the city's northwest side. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)