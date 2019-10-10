Suspect in rapper Mac Miller's drug death to appear in court

FILE - In this July 13, 2013, file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia. U.S. prosecutors say three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller‚Äôs deadly overdose last year have now been charged with providing the drugs that killed him. A grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Los Angeles accuses the men of conspiring and distributing cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that caused Miller‚Äôs death in September 2018. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)