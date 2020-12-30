Girl Scouts call on cookie bakers to address child labour

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2017, file photo, a child collects palm kernels from the ground at a palm oil plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia. Indonesia is the world's largest palm oil producer. The Girl Scouts of the USA said Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, that child labor has no place in its iconic cookies and called on the two companies that bake them to act quickly to address any potential abuses linked to the palm oil in their supply chains. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara, File)