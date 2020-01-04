Bill O'Reilly guest spot on TV show not a part of Discovery

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2019, file photo, Bill O'Reilly, right, arrives before President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the New York City Veterans Day Parade at Madison Square Park in New York. The Discovery Channel says a television show featuring O’Reilly is not an official program on their network after receiving backlash for the former Fox News host's appearance on the show amid sexual harassment allegations against him. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)