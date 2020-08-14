J Balvin says he is recovering from the coronavirus

FILE - This Dec. 3, 2019 file photo shows singer J Balvin at the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York. In a pre-taped video that aired Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, as Balvin accepted an award at Premios Juventud 2020, the performer revealed he contracted COVID-19 and that it impacted him heavily.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)