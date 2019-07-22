Art Neville, member of Neville Brothers, Meters, dies at 81

FILE - This May 4, 2008 file photo shows Art Neville during the 2008 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Neville, a member of one of New Orleans' storied musical families, the Neville Brothers, and a founding member of the groundbreaking funk band The Meters, has died at age 81. Neville's manager, Kent Sorrell, confirmed that Neville died Monday, July 22, 2019. The cause of death was not immediately available. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)