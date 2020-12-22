California first: A Latino U.S. senator to replace Harris

This photo taken from video provided by the Office of the Governor shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right during a virtual meeting from his home in Sacramento, Calif., with California Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Newsom appointed Padilla as the state's next U.S. senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (Office of the Governor via AP)