Documentary tries to prove existence of dead Lincoln photo

This image released by Discovery shows Dr. Stanley Burns, left, and Dr. Whitny Braun looking over a photo of what some believe is Abraham Lincoln, captured hours after his death on April 15, 1865, in a scene from the documentary “The Lost Lincoln.” After looking into it for two years, Braun said she's 99 percent convinced the photo is genuine. The documentary airs on Sunday. (Unrealistic Ideas/Discovery via AP)