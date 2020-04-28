US home prices rose before viral outbreak shut economy

FILE - This Aug. 15, 2005, file photo, shows a housing development with the Las Vegas Strip in the background. Las Vegas-area home prices hit a record high in March, ahead of the economic shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Las Vegas Realtors reported Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the median sales price of previously owned single-family homes climbed to $319,000, topping the previous record $316,000 set in February and up 6.3% from March 2019. Home sales were up 5.2% during the month, and up 11.7% for condominiums and townhouses. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)