Meghan tries to prevent 'friends' being named in suit

FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Court documents have revealed that Meghan felt ‚Äúunprotected‚Äù by Britain‚Äôs monarchy and was ‚Äúprohibited from defending herself‚Äù against negative media reports when she was pregnant, according to documents submitted Thursday July 2, 2020, as part of Meghan‚Äôs lawsuit against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper and MailOnline website. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)