Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, former Rep. Mark Sanford speaks with attendees at Rep. Jeff Duncan's annual fundraiser in Anderson, S.C. Sanford is considering a challenge to President Donald Trump, and while he‚Äôs acknowledging he faces long odds, he also says he‚Äôs survived long odds in his past political career. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)