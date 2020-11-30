Australian leader calls China's graphic tweet 'repugnant'

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reviews an honor guard during a ceremony ahead of a meeting at Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's official residence in Tokyo. Morrison said Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, a tweet by a Chinese official which shows a fake image of an Australian soldier appearing to slit a child's throat is “truly repugnant." (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool Photo via AP, File)