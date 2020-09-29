California prosecutor: Driver tried to kill Trump supporters

Orange County Sheriff deputies line up as Black Lives Matter protesters and counter protesters clash in Yorba Linda, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Police eventually declared the event an unlawful gathering and cleared the streets near Yorba Linda and Imperial. Authorities said people were struck by a car and injured during the Black Lives Matter protest and counter protest about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Orange County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun says the injured were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver was detained. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)