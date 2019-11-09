Hindus rejoice, Muslims deplore India court ruling on temple

Residents light firecrackers to celebrate the verdict in a decades-old land title dispute between Muslims and Hindus, in Ayodhya, India , Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. India's Supreme Court on Saturday ruled in favor of a Hindu temple on a disputed religious ground and ordered that alternative land be given to Muslims to build a mosque. The dispute over land ownership has been one of the country's most contentious issues. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)