Police: Indonesia's security minister wounded in stabbing

Soldiers carry Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Wiranto on a stretcher to a waiting helicopter to be evacuated to Jakarta, in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Indonesian police officials say Wiranto and two other people, including a local police chief, have been wounded by a knife-wielding man and taken to a hospital during a visit to a western province. (AP Photo/Rafsanjani)