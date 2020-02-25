Honolulu marathon CEO says he was abused by Michigan doctor

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2006 file photo Honolulu Marathon president and CEO Dr. James Barahal, left, shares a laugh with Yunjin Kim, right, of ABC's "Lost" during a Honolulu Marathon news conference in Honolulu. Barahal has joined a chorus of former students by saying a late University of Michigan doctor performed a "completely inappropriate" act on him during a medical examination in the 1970s. Barahal, who himself is a longtime physician, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that Dr. Robert E. Anderson gave him a digital rectal exam when the then-medical student visited the student health center in 1975 complaining of a sore throat. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)