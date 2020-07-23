New literary prize is $50,000 honour for best New York story

This illustration shows the logo for the newly established Gotham Book Prize. The literary award with a $50,000 cash prize will honor those best at telling a New York story. The Gotham literary prize, announced Thursday, came out of a conversation between businessman-philanthropist Bradley Tusk and political strategist Howard Wolfson. Starting next spring, the prize will be given to a book, fiction or nonfiction, published in a given calendar year that is about New York City or takes place there. (Gotham Book Prize via AP)