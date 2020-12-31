One Good Thing: Special Olympian spreads message of love

In this photo provided by Gary Schottle, Derek "Tank" Schottle competes in the long jump as part of the Pentathlon competition at the Texas Special Olympics track meet in Arlington, Texas, on May 27, 2017. The Special Olympics, founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, have melded competition and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities since the first games were held in 1968. Special Olympics has since branched out to 174 countries, empowering more than five million athletes who had often been cast aside.(Gary Schottle via AP)