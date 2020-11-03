Widow of Florida massacre victim elected to school board

In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 photo, Debra Hixon, wife of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School athletic director Chris Hixon, who was killed during a school shooting, speaks as Florida governor Ron DeSantis, left, looks on during a news conference, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Hixon, easily won election to the nine-member Broward County school board. She joins Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa also died in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting. Fourteen students and three staff members were killed. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)