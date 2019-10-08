Wisconsin GOP to let disabled lawmaker call in

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 file photo, Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, responded to a question during an interview at the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison, Wis. Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly intend to change their rules to allow Anderson, a paralyzed Democratic lawmaker, to phone into committee meetings he can't attend in person. Anderson requested accommodations in January. He's threatened to sue, alleging Republicans are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. (M.P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP,File)