Lebanon's leader challenges US sanctions against son-in-law

A protester takes pictures of a protest symbol that was set on fire by the supporters of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, after a small demonstration had denounced the naming of Hariri as a potential candidate as the country's new prime minister, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Hariri resigned a year ago amid nationwide protests against government corruption and mismanagement of Lebanon's resources. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)