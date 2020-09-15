Mali's former president Moussa Traore dies at 83

FILE - In this Feb. 1984 file photo, Mali's President Moussa Traore is photographed during a visit to Bonn, Germany. Mali's former president Moussa Traore, who ruled the West Africa nation for more than 22 years, has died at age 83, according to his son Idrissa Traore on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Herman J. Knippertz, File)