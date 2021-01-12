North Korea ends party meeting with calls for nuclear might

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, bottom center, attends a ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Kim vowed all-out efforts to bolster his country's nuclear deterrent during the major ruling party meeting where he earlier laid out plans to work toward salvaging the broken economy. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)