Amazon city scrambles to provide oxygen to COVID-19 patients

Raissa Floriano, right, whose father is hospitalized with COVID-19, cries during a protest at the 28 Agosto Hospital, in Manaus, Brazil, Thursday, Jan 14, 2021. Scores of COVID-19 patients in the Amazon rainforest's biggest city will be transferred out of state as the local health system collapses and dwindling stocks of oxygen tanks begin to falter. (AP Photos/Edmar Barros)