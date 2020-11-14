Bloomberg's big spending struggles to sway election outcomes

FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a FOX News Channel Town Hall in Manassas, Va. After pouring more than $1.2 billion of his personal fortune into presidential politics this election, Bloomberg has little to show for it. His only win during a short-lived bid for the White House was in American Samoa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)