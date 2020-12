Research: Millions of smart devices vulnerable to hacking

FILE - This file photo shows an LED-illuminated wireless router in Philadelphia. Researchers at a cybersecurity firm say they have identified vulnerabilities in software widely used by millions of connected devices...flaws that could be exploited by hackers to penetrate business and home computer networks and disrupt them. Potentially affected devices from an estimated 150 manufacturers range from networked thermometers to “smart” plugs and printers to office routers and healthcare appliances to components of industrial control systems. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)