2 brothers threaten to stop co-operating in Smollett case

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, after an initial court appearance on a new set of charges alleging that he lied to police about being targeted in a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago early last year. A Cook County judge on Friday, June 12, 2020 shot down Smollett's effort have the criminal charges against him dropped, telling the actor that the new charges against him do not violate his right against double jeopardy. (AP Photo/Matt Marton File)