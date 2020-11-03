Golden State Killer arrives in prison to start life sentence

In this photo released Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, is Joseph James DeAngelo. A former police officer who eluded authorities for years as the Golden State Killer arrived in state prison Tuesday to begin serving multiple consecutive life sentences for sadistic rapes and murders that terrorized much of California in the 1970s and 1980s. DeAngelo, 74, arrived at North Kern State Prison, a reception center in the Central Valley about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Los Angeles. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)