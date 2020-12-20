Nepal president dissolves Parliament; elections next spring

Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari pays respect during the opening ceremony of a traveling exhibition on Lumbini, Nepal in Yangon, Myanmar on Oct. 19, 2019. Nepal's president has dissolved Parliament after the prime minister made the recommendation amid an escalating feud within his Communist Party that is likely to push the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. Parliamentary elections will be held on April 30 and May 10, according to a statement from Bhandari's office. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)