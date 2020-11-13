UK's "Yorkshire Ripper" serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies

This 1978 file photo shows Peter William Sutcliffe, the alleged 'Yorkshire Ripper'. On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, Britain’s Prison Service said that serial killer Peter Sutcliffe _ known as the Yorkshire Ripper died in the hospital. Sutcliffe was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering 13 women in northern England between 1975 and 1980. (AP Photo, files)