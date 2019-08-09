Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz to open performing arts centre

FILE - In this March 14, 2019 file photo, Alicia Keys accepts the music innovator award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Keys and music producer husband Swizz Beats are planning to create a performing arts center in upstate New York. The couple’s proposal to transform an industrial site in rural Macedon was introduced at a town board meeting Thursday, Aug, 8, (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

MACEDON, N.Y. - Singer Alicia Keys and music producer husband Swizz Beats are planning to create a performing arts centre in upstate New York.

The couple's proposal to transform an industrial site in rural Macedon was introduced at a town board meeting Thursday.

Linda Shaw, an attorney for Keys and her husband, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, says the project will re-purpose three vacant buildings to include a classroom, an office building, an art exhibit hall and a performing arts centre.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports the centre is a part of The Dean Collection, the couple's organization that focuses on supporting artists.

Town engineer Scott Allen called the proposal exciting.

Shaw says she is scheduled to appear before the city's planning board on Aug. 19.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Keys' husband's name in the headline to Swizz Beats, not Swiss Beats.

