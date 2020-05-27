NASA chief "all in" for Tom Cruise to film on space station

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Tom Cruise poses for photos during a red carpet event for the movie "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" at the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing, China. Before the Wednesday, May 27, 2020 planned launch of two NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, said, “I will tell you this: NASA has been in talks with Tom Cruise and, of course, his team, and we will do everything we can to make it a successful mission, including opening up the International Space Station," he told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)