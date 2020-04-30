Lives Lost: Virus silences angelic voice of WWII evacuee

This undated photo shows Hannelore Fischer as a child after arriving in Portugal. Born amid the ruins of wartime Vienna, Hannelore Fischer was sent as a small child to Portugal where her flamboyant manner and outstanding soprano voice would later help her build a life far from her place of birth. She died of COVID-19 on March 25, 2020, after four days on a ventilator at Braga's hospital. (AP Photo/Via José Miguel Cruz da Costa)