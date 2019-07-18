Trump says American warship destroyed Iranian drone

President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony where Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will present a 48-star flag flown on a U.S. Naval vessel during the D-Day invasion that bore witness to the during an event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Washington. The flag will be given to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. The vessel was control vessel Landing Craft, Control 60 (LCC 60). (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)