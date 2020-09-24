Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

FILE - A couple look at the "Lennon Wall" with a face mask attached to the image of John Lennon, in Prague, Czech Republic, on April 6, 2020. Like so many other events in the year of coronavirus, an annual tribute to John Lennon held in its adopted city of New York will go online. The five-hour event will be streamed for free on Lennon's birthday, October 9, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time on the LennonTribute.org website. It will feature recorded performances from Patti Smith, Rosanne Cash, Natalie Merchant, Jackson Browne, Jorma Kaukonen and others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)