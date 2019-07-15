State investigating Wally Lamb's inmate writing program

FILE - In this May 30, 2013 file photo, author Wally Lamb speaks at Book Expo America in New York. A writing program run by Lamb that was designed to give female prisoners a voice, has been suspended amid a lawsuit filed against Lamb and an investigation by the Connecticut Department of Correction. The inmates say they haven’t been paid for their contributions to Lamb’s third anthology of writings designed to give female prisoners a public voice. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)