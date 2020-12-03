California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order

Two people walk past the holiday window display at the Dior store on a mostly empty Rodeo Drive, early Monday night, Nov. 30, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The three-week "safer at home" order due to the coronavirus pandemic began on Monday. Indoor retail businesses, which make much of their profits during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons, are allowed to remain open but with just 20% of capacity, including nail salons and other personal care services. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell)