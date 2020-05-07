La Scala opens virtual tour during coronavirus lockdown

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 filer, a woman wearing a sanitary mask walks past La Scala Opera house in Milan, Italy. Milan’s famed La Scala opera house on Thursday, May 7, 2020 unveiled a virtual journey through the storied theater and its archives with Google Arts & Culture in what turned out to be a strangely ideal moment: with theaters throughout Italy and the western world closed due to coronavirus. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)