US industrial production bounces back 1.4% in May

FILE - In this April 13, 2020 file photo, a worker wears a mask as he cleans up an area outside an entrance at Boeing Co.'s airplane assembly facility in Everett, Wash., north of Seattle. American industry collapsed in March as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. Manufacturing and overall industrial production posted the biggest drops since the United States demobilized after World War II. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)