Hollywood 'fixer' Scotty Bowers dies; he wrote tell-all book

This 2018 photo provided by David Kuhn shows Scotty Bowers. Bowers, a self-described Hollywood "fixer" whose memoir offered sensational accounts of the sex lives of such celebrities as Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, has died. He was 96. Bowers' agent, David Kuhn, said he died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. (David Kuhn via AP)