Brazilians mourn death of Argentinian archrival Maradona

Marcio Pereira, 57, who likes to go by the nickname "Pele" juggles a soccer ball next to a monument adorned with a national Argentine flag bearing the No. 10, placed their by a mourner as a tribute to Diego Maradona, outside the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60 of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he recovered from a brain operation. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)