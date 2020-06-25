Bialik and Batman: Actor teams up with DC for science books

This combination photo shows a cover image released by DC Comics of "Flash Facts" by Mayim Bialik, left, and Mayim Bialik as she speaks at AT&T's SHAPE: "The Scully Effect is Real" panel on June 22, 2019, in Burbank, Calif. "Big Bang Theory" actress Bialik is teaming with DC Entertainment on a project that joins superhero power to the power of science. (Derek Charm/DC Comics via AP, left, and AP Photo)