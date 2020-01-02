Security tight, Jews gather at stadium for religious event

New Jersey State Police officers stand guard in front of MetLife Stadium Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J., at an event called Siyum HaShas, that celebrates the completion of the reading of the Babylonian Talmud, a process that takes 7 1/2 years The large gathering of Jews drew a significant security presence after recent anti-Semitic attacks in the New York City area. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)