Paris Hilton says she 'feels free' after YouTube documentary

FILE - Paris Hilton speaks during the YouTube TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 18, 2020. Hilton says she “finally feels free” after discussing her time at a Utah boarding school as a teenager. She opens up about her experience in a new documentary “This is Paris,” debuting for free on Sept. 14 on Hilton’s YouTube channel. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)