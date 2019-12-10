MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A little piggy named Biscuit is headed home.
Police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, found a 6-week-old potbellied pig behind an area restaurant on Sunday, The News & Observer reports. Earlier that day, he escaped from his family, who was vacationing in the area from North Carolina, police said in a statement.
A photo of a sand-speckled Biscuit shows him post-rescue and tucked into the arm of one of his saviours. Officers are working to unite him with his family, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.