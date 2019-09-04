China says trade talks with US to take place in October

FILE - In this June 1, 2019, photo, file a man carries a paper bags containing toys purchased from the FAO Schwarz as people shop at the newly open FAO Schwarz toy store at the capital city's popular shopping mall in Beijing. Caught in the crossfire of a trade war, American businesses operating in the China say they‚Äôve been hurt by the hostilities between the world‚Äôs two biggest economies and are facing increasingly unfair competition from Chinese firms. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)